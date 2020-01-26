Lady Dinos Hand Rams 1st Loss

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon traveled to Monroe on Thursday night to face the undefeated #1 South Sevier Rams. The Lady Dinos got off to a slow start and fell behind 11-5 after one quarter.

Makenna Blanc was back in the lineup and provided a spark for the Lady Dinos. They kicked it into gear in the second quarter to go into halftime trailing by only one, 21-20. The third quarter was extremely close and Carbon was able to knot it up at 29 with one quarter remaining.

All season, the Lady Dinos have found ways to win close games and Thursday night was no different. The Lady Dinos had their most productive offensive quarter in the fourth and scored 16 points. Carbon pulled off the huge upset and handed South Sevier its first loss of the season, 45-42.

Even on a night where the Dinos did not shoot well, they were still able to muster the win. They shot 24 percent from the floor and were led by Blanc with 11 points. Jordan Bianco had nine points, Abbie Saccomanno finished with eight and Sydney Ortho ended with seven. Cora Lamborn pulled down eight of the Dinos’ 31 rebounds while Diana Morley had a team-high four assists. Bianco led the Dinos with five of their 12 steals on the night.

The Lady Dinos held the Lady Rams’ leading scorer, Kenzie Jones, to just nine points. It took every member of the team to fight for the much needed road win. Carbon is now just one game behind South Sevier (5-1) and Richfield (5-1) in the Region 12 standings.

Up next, Carbon (13-6, 4-2) will host Grand on Tuesday night. That match will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports and on ETV Channel 10.