Lady Dinos Make Quick Work of Grand *Photo Gallery*

Tuesday’s contest between Carbon and Grand was over in a flash. The Lady Dinos jumped out to a 26-4 lead after one quarter and extended it to 47-5 by halftime. Carbon had well over 60 points before Grand reached double-digits and took the lopsided affair 83-18.

Cora Lamborn had a game-high 16 points to go along with eight rebounds. Jordan Bianco recorded 12 points and five steals while Abbie Saccomanno finished with 10 points, seven assists and seven steals. Eleven different Dinos got on the scoreboard in the rout. Carbon ended the night with 41 rebounds, 24 steals and 23 assists.

Up next, the Lady Dinos (14-6, 5-2) will host their rivals, Emery (10-8, 3-4), on Thursday. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and online at etvnews.com/livesports.