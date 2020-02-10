Lady Dinos Named State Swim Champs

The Lady Dinos topped the charts at the state swim meet over the weekend at Brigham Young University, taking the state title in the girls’ competition. The Lady Spartans followed in fourth place. On the boys’ side, Emery took 11th, closely followed by Carbon in 12th.

In addition to the state championship, the Lady Dinos also broke records. Carbon’s 200 medley relay consisting of Nicole Swasey, Tyrca Jaramillo, Sofia Crompton and Emily Jespersen were state champions in the event and broke the school record with a time of 2:02.00. Carbon’s 200 free relay team also broke the school record with a time of 1:47.45 and placed second. This relay consisted of Thalyn Lyman, Hailey Powell, Kacee Barrett and Crompton.

Emery followed close behind in the 200 medley as Cambrie Jensen, Haley Guymon, Kaelee Hooley and Abby Johansen took second place with a time of 2:02.36. In the 200 yard freestyle relay, Emery’s team of Johansen, Garcia, Danielle Simmons and Sydney Carter took sixth (1:56:25).

Barrett of Carbon then finished fourth in the 200 free with a time of 2:14.04. Teammate Jespersen followed behind in seventh (2:19.52) with Ashlin Baker (CHS) in ninth at 2:20.25. For Emery, Cambrie Jensen clocked 2:27.29, good for 14th, with Garcia right behind in 15th (2:30.56).

The 200 yard IM saw Emery’s Guymon in third with a time of 2:22.46. Carbon’s Swasey took ninth (2:40.20). Aubrey Guymon (EHS) took 12th with a time of 2:50.47 followed by Tara Olsen (CHS) with 2:51.83.

Hooley (EHS) competed in the 50 free, earning second place with a time of 26.23. Carbon’s Lyman earned fourth (26.48) while teammate Crompton took seventh (27.14). Powell (CHS) took ninth with 28.18 followed by Sydney Carter of Emery (28.31). Simmons (EHS) took 14th in the event (28.90).

In the 100 yard butterfly, Emery’s Hooley earned another podium finish, taking third (1:06.57). Carbon’s Crompton followed just behind in fourth (1:07.07). Lady Dino Olsen earned 14th in the event (1:19.11).

Barrett (CHS) was on the podium for the 100 yard freestyle (57.64), earning second. Jaramillo followed behind in fifth with a time of 1:00.55. Two more Lady Dinos also did well in the event with Powell in eighth (1:02.37) and Lyman in ninth (1:00.75). Emery’s Cater finished the 100 freestyle in 11th (1:03.04).

In the 500 yard freestyle, Baker of Carbon took 10th (6:26.31) followed by Jespersen in 11th (6:26.31).

Guymon (EHS) had a podium finish in the 100 breast, taking third with a time of 1:11.71. Jaramillo (CHS) followed close behind in fourth (1:14.34). Swasey (CHS) took fifth in the event (1:14.34) followed by teammate Logan Odendahl in 12th (1:24.99).

In the 100 backstroke, Jensen (EHS) earned 10th with a time of 1:12.97.

Carbon and Emery had podium finishes in the 400 yard freestyle relay. Carbon’s team of Barrett, Lyman, Jespersen and Jaramillo took second with a time of 4:02.18. Emery followed in third (4:03.30) with the team of Guymon, Jensen, Carter and Hooley.

The Lady Dinos ended with 309 points to take the state championship in dominating fashion. Richfield followed in second (273) and Rowland Hall earned third (199). Emery earned 190 points in the state competition, good for fourth.

In the boys’ competition, Emery secured a third place finish in the 200 medley relay with the team of Dax Michey, Elias Morris, Asher Beagley and Matthew Hanson. The team clocked a time of 1:50.61. In the same event, Carbon’s team of Gabe Ibanez, Zac Mortensen, Matthew Torres and Camden Chamberlain took 11th with a time of 1:59.46.

In the 200 free for the boys, Chamberlain (CHS) took 10th with a time of 2:04.54. Carbon’s Ibanez then earned eighth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:25.53. Dax Minchey of Emery followed closely behind in 10th (2:23.18). Emery’s Beagley took sixth in the 100 yard butterfly (1:01.25). Carbon’s Torres took 12th in the same event with a time of 1:04.42.

Minchey also earned ninth in the 200 IM with a time of 23:23.18. In the 100 yard butterfly, Beagley of Emery took sixth (1:01.25). Also for Emery, Elias Morris took 12th in the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 56.24 while teammate Beagley finished in 15th (59.27).

In the 500 yard freestyle, Chamberlain took fifth (5:40.99) followed by Ibanez in sixth (5:43.37). Emery’s Hanson took 12th in the 500 free with a time of 5:53.29.

Michey (EHS) had a good performance in the 100 backstroke, taking sixth place (1:03.54). Kegley Terry earned 13th in the 100 breast with a time of 1:11.61.

In the 200 yard freestyle, Emery’s team of Morris, Minchey, Hanson and Beagley finished in 1:37.69 in the prelim but was disqualified in the final for an early take off, putting the team in eighth. Carbon finished 13th in the event (1:50.24) with teammates Spencer Tullis, Nathan Engar, Boyd Bradford and Zac Mortensen.

Carbon’s Ibanez, Tullis, Torres and Chamberlain earned 11th (3.56.14) in the 400 yard freestyle relay. Emery finished 14th (4:01.52) with the team of McCoy Allinson, Taylor Durrant, Kyler Minchey and Terry.

In the final standing, Emery earned 89 points for 11th place. Carbon garnered 82 points and took 12th.