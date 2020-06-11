Lady Dinos Play in Utah PGA State Tournament

ETV News stock photo

After losing their senior golf seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan Bianco and Rhiannon Timmons represented Carbon in a statewide golf tournament. Utah PGA organized the event for high schoolers as a substitution for the state tournament, which was cancelled. Golfers from throughout the state gathered on Thursday, June 4 at the Rose Park Golf Course in Salt Lake City to compete.

Bianco had a solid showing, finishing 12th overall with a score of 88. The competition was stiff as Bianco was just one-stroke short of cracking the top 10 and two-strokes from the top six. She birdied hole six and had eight pars on the afternoon.

Timmons finished with one birdie and two pars for a final score of 103, which put her in 22nd-place tie.