Lady Dinos’ Region Title Hopes Dashed on Senior Night *Photo Gallery*

Trailing South Sevier and Richfield by one game in the region standings, the Lady Dinos had a huge opportunity on Tuesday when the Lady Wildcats came to town.

Carbon’s hopes of continuing on its upward trajectory were dashed when Richfield dominated the first quarter to take an 18-8 lead. The team that had won six of its last seven games by flying all over the court and attacking opponents struggled against Richfield. The Lady Dinos went on a mini run in the second, but still went into halftime down, 23-19.

Richfield continued to control the game in the second half. Carbon missed a number of shots around the basket and struggled to get into a flow on offense in a uncharacteristic night. The Lady Dinos faltered in the 46-38 loss, closing the door on the chance of a region title. Jordan Bianco and Abbie Saccomanno led the team with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

It was senior night for the Lady Dinos and parents alongside the seniors were honored on the court. Those athletes included Jordan Bianco, Cora Lamborn, Diana Morley, Abbie Saccomanno and Brenna Tabone.

The Lady Dinos (15-7, 6-3) will look to put Tuesday’s game behind them quickly as they look to get back on track against San Juan (1-7) on Thursday.