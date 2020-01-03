Lady Dinos Remain Defensively Sound

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos kicked off the new year with a match against the South Summit Wildcats. The teams traded points early but it was Carbon that grabbed a slight, 12-11 advantage after one quarter. The Lady Wildcats regained the lead (14-12) before Carbon kicked it into another gear.

The Lady Dinos went up once more and never looked back. They led 26-19 at halftime and continued to pile on the points in the second half to topple South Summit 65-37. The key for the Lady Dinos once again was their tight defense.

They held South Summit to 27 percent shooting and forced 26 turnovers, including 16 steals. Carbon also spread the ball around well on offense with 22 assists. Makenna Blanc recorded a double-double with game-highs of 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Also joining the double-double action was Abbie Saccomanno with her 14 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals. Diana Morley stepped up her game with a season-high 11 points, shooting 71 percent from the field. Rounding off the Dinos in double-digit scoring was Cora Lamborn with 10 points.

#5 Carbon (9-4) will begin region play with the top 3A team, #1 South Sevier (12-0), on Tuesday in Price. Catch all the action live on ETV Channel 10 and on etvnews.com/livesports.