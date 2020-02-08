Lady Dinos Slipping at Critical Time

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

On Thursday, Carbon’s regular season came to a close against San Juan. The Lady Dinos were hoping to rebound after the match verse Richfield earlier in the week.

Thursday’s game ended up looking quite similar. Carbon trailed the Lady Broncos 15-9 after one quarter. The Lady Dinos closed it to four (26-22) by half, but fell in a deeper hole after the third quarter. Down by 10 going into the fourth, Carbon had its best offensive quarter with 22 points. Unfortunately, the Lady Dinos conceded 21 and fell 65-55.

The team leaders were as follows: Abbie Saccomanno with 14 points, Diana Morley with eight rebounds, Makenna Blanc with six steals and Jordan Bianco with four assists. Brenna Tabone had a good shooting night, going 5-9 (56 percent) for 12 points.

Carbon had 14 steals in the contest but turned the ball over 17 times. The Lady Dinos will need to find their mojo again immediately. Carbon’s next game will be the first round of the state playoffs on Feb. 14 at the BDAC on the USU Eastern campus. Check back with ETV News for tournament details.