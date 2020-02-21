Lady Dinos Stout Behind Lamborn in Win *Photo Gallery*

Carbon and Manti tipped off the games at Salt Lake Community College on Friday for their consolation semifinal game. The Lady Dinos began the game with excellent defense and held Manti to just 2 points in the first quarter. At that point, Carbon lead 15-2.

The Lady Dinos also did a better job of getting the ball in the paint. Cora Lamborn and Diana Morley took advantage of the extra looks, finishing with 20 and 10 points respectively. Abbie Saccomanno continued to impress as she finished with 15 points while Jordan Bianco added 13.

The Dinos shot 56.4 percent from the field and only had four three-point attempts, which they converted two. Carbon had all the room it needed after that first quarter and took it to Manti, 68-37. The Dinos will move on to fight for 5th place against Morgan at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Photos by Dusty Butler