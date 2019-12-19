Lady Dinos Swim Tight Home Meet *Photo Gallery*

Altamont, Uintah and Union competed against the Dinos swim team on Wednesday. Carbon opened the meet with a win in the 200 girls’ medley relay. The Lady Dinos went on to take the 200 free relay as well.

Kacee Barrett, Sofia Crompton and Thalyn Lyman went 1-2-3 for the Lady Dinos in the 50 free. There was another Dino-filled podium in the 100 free with Barrett, Emily Jespersen and Haylie Powell grabbing the first three spots. Tyrca Jaramillo remained hot and won the 100 breast.

Matthew Torres and Gabe Ibanez took first and second in the 200 fly. Torres set a new PR by shaving1.28 seconds off his time. Ibanez was not done medaling and took first in the 100 back later in the day.

The Lady Dinos narrowly beat out Uintah 112-111 while Union took the boys’ division (100) with Carbon in third (68). The swim team will be back at it in 2020.