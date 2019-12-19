Lady Dinos Take Care of Duchesne *Photo Gallery*

Carbon welcomed the Duchesne Lady Eagles to Price on Tuesday night.

The Lady Eagles played well to start off the game and led after one quarter, 9-8. Carbon kicked it into another gear to take control of the game. The Lady Dinos outscored Duchesne 19-10 in the second period and 15-8 in the third. They went on to win 52-33.

Abbie Saccomanno led the way with 17 points. Makenna Blanc had another great game with 12 points and team-highs with six rebounds, four assists and four steals. Jordan Bianco reached double figures with 10 points and matched Blanc’s four assists. Diana Morley also had six rebounds in the contest to go along with her six points.

The Lady Dinos (7-4) will have over a week off until they play Uintah (2-5) at home on Dec. 27 at 4 p.m. The match will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.