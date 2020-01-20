Lady Eagles Defeat Colorado Northwestern

By Calvin Jensen, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

Harley Carlisle scored a season high 14 points with eight rebounds to help USU Eastern beat Colorado Northwestern Community College on Saturday, 78-43, in the SWAC weekend home opener for the Lady Eagles.

Having a big game off the bench was Meredith Coleman, who scored 12 points and two rebounds. Sharne Robati also added 12 points and six rebounds for USU Eastern (18-3), who extended their win streak to 15 against the Spartans.

Danielle Russo and Alyssa Civitak each scored 11 points and had eight rebounds collectively to lead the Spartans (1-18), who lost their fifth straight.

The Lady Eagles (18-3, 3-1), with their best start in program history, will remain at home this weekend to take on the College of Southern Idaho Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m. inside the BDAC.

To celebrate Fan Appreciation Night, community members are invited to this Thursday night’s game to celebrate an unprecedented year for the Lady Eagles. Free admission, free food, free dessert, free t-shirts and much more will be given away to the first hundred fans through the door.