Lady Eagles Go 0-2 in Conference Opener

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The Lady Eagles traveled to Ephraim on Friday for their conference opener against the Snow College Badgers. They went 0-2 on the day.

In the first game, the Lady Eagles took an 11-4 loss against the Badgers. USUE started off hot in the first inning bu scoring three, unfortunately, they were not able to score again until the top of the fifth where they were able to take one from the Badgers.

The Lady Eagles had one homerun during this game from freshman Marisa Bowman in the first inning. USUE strung together nine hits as Bowman and sophomore Alicia Cruz each had multiple hits. Bowman went 3-4 at the plate to lead the Lady Eagles.

In the second game, USUE took a loss of 6-2.

The Lady Eagles tailed one homerun during this game from freshman Shayna Alofipo in the third inning to put the Eagles on the board. Alofipo and Bowman each collected hits. They both had two hits to lead USUE.

The Lady Eagles will hit the field again on Saturday for another double header against the Snow College Badgers at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.