Lady Eagles Go 3-1 in Great Western Shootout

Photo by Derick Levy

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles participated in the Great Western Shootout in Yuma, AZ. The Eagles went 2-0 for the day beating Eastern Arizona College and Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

They started the day off with a 6-2 win over Eastern Arizona College. The Eagles opened up scoring in the first inning when sophomore Alicia Cruz tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run. Freshman Emma Marchant led things off in the pitcher’s circle for USUE. She allowed seven hits and two runs over seven innings, striking out two.

USUE had on homerun in this game that came from Cruz during the fifth inning. Cruz led the Eagles with two hits in three at bats with four RBIs.

The Eagles then went on to beat Chandler-Gilbert 5-2. The Eagles got things moving in the first inning as freshman Jenna Sutliff drove in one when she hit a hard single to the outfield. Sophomore Nyah DeRyke led things off in the circle for the Eagles. She went seven innings, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out two and walking one.

The Eagles tallied 12 hits in the game. Sutliff, sophomore Tanzie Gasu , DeRyke and sophomore Madi Hadlock all collected multiple hits for for the Eagles. Sutliff led the team with three hits in three at bats.

The following day, the USU Eastern Lady Eagles had their final contests in the Great Western Shootout. They went 1-1 for the day, beating Gateway Community College 12-2 in five innings and falling short to Glendale Community College 8-6.

They started the day off with the 12-2 run rule win over Gateway Community College. The Eagles got on the board in the first inning when freshman Marisa Bowman singled on a 1-0 count to drive in the first run. The Eagles scored five runs in the fourth inning.

They were led by sophomore Alicia Cruz , freshman Madie Luck and Shayna Alofipo , all sending runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. Freshman Emma Marchant got the start for the Eagles. She surrendered two runs on six hits over five innings, striking out five and walking zero.The Eagles had one homer on the day, which came from Cruz.

The Eagles then went on to play Glendale Community College for the second time over the weekend. Even though the Eagles took the lead in the fifth inning, Glendale took the win.

The Eagles put up five runs in the fourth inning. The offense was led by sophomore Tanzie Gasu , Luck and Alofipo, all driving in runs in the inning. Sophomore Nyah DeRyke led things off the rubber. She lasted seven innings, allowing 12 hits and eight runs while striking out five.

The Eagles had one homer in the game from Alofipo. Overall, they collected 11 hits. Freshman Minerva Cruz and Gasu all managed multiple hits for the Eagles. Minerva led the Eagles with three hits in four at bats.

Overall, the Eagles went 4-2 for the weekend. They will hit the field again on Feb. 28 to start conference against Snow College in Ephraim.