Lady Eagles Make History in Overtime Thriller

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Cory McKendrick, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The Utah State University Eastern women’s basketball team made history in several ways in their final home game from the BDAC this regular season. With the win over Salt Lake Community College, the Eagles were co-regular season champions with the Bruins, both finishing with a record of 9-3 in conference. This the highest finish in the regular season conference in program history.

The win also gave the Eagles their 24th victory of the season. This passes the previous record of 23 wins in a season set by the 2003-2004 Eagles, who were then led by current head coach Chelsey Warburton and coached by recent Hall of Fame inductee and current assistant coach Dave Paur . Warburton and her sister, Cassie, led the 2003-2004 team in scoring, both averaging 13 points per game, with Chelsey also leading the team in steals and three point field goals made.

A total team effort would be an understatement for the win over SLCC. The game started featuring an all sophomore starting lineup. Sophomore night honored the seven sophomores that Eastern has on their team and they did not disappoint. Harley Carlisle cleaned up the glass for the Eagles with 12 rebounds in the game, seven of them offensive rebounds. Emmery Wagstaff added 10 points and seven rebounds. Morgan Toluono contributed a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds, including a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line, four of which came in the crucial final minute of overtime.

Margarett Otuafi also scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and fellow freshman Kacelyn Toomer had 11 points, five rebounds and three assists, including a dagger three pointer to give the Eagles their first lead since the first quarter during the overtime period. The Eagles came back from being down by 13 points in the beginning of the fourth quarter to force overtime and eventually ice the victory with some timely shooting in overtime and 7-8 shooting from the line in overtime.

“Tonight was a wonderful win for our program and for our sophomores to end their last regular season on. This team is such a talented group and they have been able to accomplish so much. We are looking forward to the tournament and the excitement it brings,” said coach Warburton post victory.

The Lady Eagles are slated to play the College of Southern Idaho in the first game of the tournament, which begins next Friday, Feb. 28. The game will be hosted by CSI and be played in Twin Falls, ID. The tip-off time is to be determined.