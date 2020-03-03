Lady Eagles Stumble Against Snow in SWAC Opening Weekend

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The Lady Eagles played the Snow College Badgers for another double header over the weekend. The Eagles went 0-2 for the day.

The day started off with an 8-3 loss against the Badgers. The Eagles stayed in late until the end of the game where Snow took the win.

The Eagles got things started in the first inning with a solo homerun from freshman Shayna Alofipo . This was one of three homeruns for the Eagles this game. Freshman Jenna Sutliff homered in the third inning and then Alofipo again in the third inning as well.

The Eagles racked up seven hits with multiple hits from Alofipo and Sutliff.

The second game of the day the Eagles took a 14-6 loss in six innings. Despite the loss, the Eagles had nine hits in a high scoring game. The Eagles notched three runs in the fifth inning. Sophomore Tanzie Gasu and Nyah DeRyke contributed to the big inning with RBIs.

USU Eastern had one homer from Sutliff in the fourth inning. Slofipo and Gasu all had multiple hits for the Eagles.

The Eagles will hit the field again this weekend, Feb. 6 and 7, at home against Colorado Northwestern Community College. The games will be 1 and 3 p.m. on Friday and 12 and 2 p.m. on Saturday. Come out and support the Lady Eagles for the first home game of the year!