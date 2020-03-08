Lady Eagles Sweep Home Series Against Colorado Northwestern

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Mary Hart, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The USU Eastern Lady Eagles softball team took on the Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans for a double header on Friday and went 2-0.

The day started off with a 10-0 win in a five-inning run rule. The Lady Eagles opened up scoring in the first inning when freshman Minerva Cruz drove in two runs off of a single. USU Eastern put up five runs in the fifth inning thanks to a single from sophomore Nyah DeRyke and a walk off grand slam from freshman Jenna Sutliff .

Freshman Emma Marchant led the Eagles from the mound, pitching 4.2 innings, allowing only two hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking zero. The Lady Eagles tailed nine hits in the game. Freshman Shay Alofipoand Sutliff each had multiple hits. Alofipo led the Lady Eagles with three hits in three at bats.

In the next game, the Eagles had a 16-6 win in another five-inning run rule.

Sutliff started the first inning off with another grand slam. DeRyke was the winning pitcher for the Eagles. She pitched 4.2 innings, allowing only one run on two hits and striking out four.

USUE totaled 12 hits in the game. Alofipo, freshman Gigi Canales, Sutliff and sophomore Regan Bossow all collected multiple hits for the Eagles.

The Lady Eagles took on the CNCC Spartans for another double header on Saturday and went 2-0 on the day.

In the first game, the Eagles took a 17-4 win from the Spartans in a five-inning run rule. The Eagles scored in the first inning. A single from freshman Minerva Cruz and a double from freshman Shakel Alofipo brought in the first runs of the game.

The Lady Eagles notched six runs in the fourth inning. Freshman Madie Luck , Marisa Bowman , Cruz and Alofipo each drove in runs during the inning.

Freshman Emma Marchant was in the circle for the Eagles pitching three innings, allowing only three hits and two runs, while striking out three and walking one.

USUE had two home runs in the game as sophomore Alicia Cruz and Bowman both homered in the second inning. The Lady Eagles totaled 15 hits in the game. Cruz, Bowman, Luck Alofipo, freshman Jenna Sutliff , and sophomore Tanzie Gasu each had multiple hits. Bowman and Cruz each managed three hits to lead the Eagles.

The second game of the day the Lady Eagles beat the Spartans 8-5.

The Lady Eagles opened up scoring in the first inning when Cruz hit a three-run bomb. Sophomore Nyah DeRyke led the Eagles from the mound, pitching 6.2 innings and allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out two. The Lady Eagles racked up nine hits in the game as Cruz and Shay Alofipo both had multiple hits.

USUE will hit the field again this upcoming weekend, March 13 and March 14, against the Salt Lake Community College Bruins. The game times are Friday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturday at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.