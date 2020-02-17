Lady Eagles Tied for 1st in SWAC Standings with Win Over CNCC

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Cory McKendrick, USU Eastern Sports Information Contributor

The USU Eastern women’s basketball team traveled to play the Spartans of Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) on Saturday. The Eagles took care of business for the third time this season against CNCC, topping the Spartans 75-50.

The Eagles improved on their 13-game winning streak over the Spartans to 14 straight games in Scenic West Athletic Conference play. The win, as well as a Salt Lake Community College loss, resulted in USU Eastern being tied for first place with SLCC, who both now have records of 8-2 in conference.

Eastern had four players in double-figure scoring with Margarett Otuafi pacing the Eagles and leading all scorers with 23. Otuafi had a double-double in the contest, adding 10 rebounds and two assists to her stat tally. Harley Carlisle was next in line with 13 and five rebounds. Morgan Toluono added 11 points and seven rebounds. Kacelyn Toomer rounded out double figures with 10.

Otuafi and Carlisle have been a force to be reckoned with in the paint. Down low, the pair combine for 20 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game, four of them being offensive rebounds.

“The team picked up an important road win today. We are looking to carry the momentum from this week into next week,” said head coach Chelsey Warburton after the victory.

Each remaining game will be as continuously more important than the last for the Eagles. They play one final road game against the 7-4 College of Southern Idaho while the co-leader in the SWAC, Salt Lake Community College, travels to play Snow College. Both games will take place on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.

A win from both USU Eastern and SLCC will set up a conference title showdown from the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center in Price as the Eagles will take on the Bruins for their final home game of the season on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 1 p.m.