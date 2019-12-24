Lady Panthers’ Big 4th Quarter

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers hosted their final game of 2019 when Rockwell came into town on Friday. I

t was a tight match up with both teams trading blows. Tied at 17 at half, the Lady Marshals came out and took a three-point lead in the third. Pinnacle was not about to quit and outscored Rockwell 11-3 in the final quarter to win 35-30.

Jacee Atwood led the Lady Panthers with eight points while Steph Sasser had an incredible 19 rebounds in the contest.

With the win, the Lady Panthers improved to 6-4 on the year. Pinnacle will be back on the court on Jan. 3 at Dugway (0-8).