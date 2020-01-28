Lady Panthers Fall to Whitehorse, Monument Valley

The Lady Panthers basketball team saw similar defeats while on the road over the weekend. The losses began on Friday afternoon as they took on Whitehorse.

The contest began low for the Lady Panthers, who were only able to snag five points during the first quarter, which ended at 17-5 with Whitehorse in the lead. The second quarter was much better for the Lady Panthers, who seemed to find their footing as they came out on top of Whitehorse with a tight 12-11 score. However, Whitehorse slayed Pinnacle in the third quarter at 30-3.

The fourth quarter ended in a tie, 15-15. With Whitehorse’s beatings in the first and third quarters, this gave them the advantage in scoring and the conference win, 73-35.

Unfortunately, the Lady Panthers saw much of the same as they faced off against the Monument Valley Cougars on Saturday. The Lady Cougars bested them 24-5 in the first quarter.

The second and third quarters also went to the Lady Cougars, who beat the Lady Panthers with scores of 14-12 and 24-5. The fourth quarter was the single quarter that the Lady Panthers gained any type of advantage, scoring over the Lady Cougars 15-12. The game went to Monument Valley, 74-37.

The Lady Panthers have a chance at redemption when they take on their rivals, the Lady Pirates of Green River, on Feb. 4. The contest is slated for 7 p.m.