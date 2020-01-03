Lady Panthers Had Their Claws Out in Rockwell Marshals Face-Off

By Traci Bishop

Pinnacle High School’s Lady Panther basketball team welcomed the Rockwell Marshals on Dec. 20 for a non-conference home game.

Both teams brought their A-game to the match-up, giving their all and doing their best not to falter. In the first quarter, this effort proved triumphant for the Lady Panthers as they finished the quarter at 8-5.

The second quarter had more luck for the Marshals as they bested the Lady Panthers at 12-9. They also fought harder in the third quarter than the Lady Panthers and scored on top at 10-7.

Instead of this discouraging the Lady Panthers, it encouraged them to sharpen their claws. They beat down the Marshals in the final quarter, barely letting them get scores in and ending at 11-3. The game concluded with the Lady Panthers winning by five points at 35-30.

Jacee Atwood led the scoring for Pinnacle with 8 points. Teammates Angel Welch, Kemry Stuckenschneider and Atwood all earned three-pointers during the game.

Next, the Lady Panthers are traveling to Dugway today at 4 p.m. They will then take on Escalante on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m.