Lady Panthers Lose Their Footing in State Tournament

As a part of the 1A Girls’ State Basketball Tournament, the Pinnacle Lady Panthers met with the Monument Valley Lady Cougars on Wednesday for a neutral playoff game.

Monument Valley brought their A-game and dominated the Lady Panthers on the court, working hard to stop them from scoring. The affair ended with the Lady Panthers only earning 19 points, losing to the Lady Cougars 46-19.

Following this loss, the Lady Panthers were given a chance at redemption when they competed against the Wayne Badgers in the consolation bracket. However, Pinnacle was once again overcome in this contest, losing to the Lady Badgers with a final score of 54-22.

This loss pushed Wayne into the next game where they will take on Tabiona to determine the sixth and eighth place winners.