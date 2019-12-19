Lady Panthers Play Where the Jazz Play

Pinnacle headed to the Vivint Smart Home Arena for a unique experience on Tuesday as the Lady Panthers faced off against American Prep WV for a preseason game on the Jazz home court.

The Lady Panthers were phenomenal defensively and held the Lady Eagles to just four points in the first half. They went into halftime with a 13-point lead. Pinnacle extended its lead to 19 by the final quarter and went on to win the game 37-24.

The Lady Panthers (5-4) will host Rockwell (1-5) on Friday night at 6 p.m. before the team takes a break for the holidays.