Lady Panthers Secure Win by Forfeit

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

As a part of the 2020 UHSAA Girls’ State Basketball Championship Class 1A Tournament, the Pinnacle Lady Panthers were set to welcome the West Ridge Academy Fighting Eagles on Wednesday for a home playoff game.

This game ended not with a long and hard-fought combat, but with a forfeit from the Fighting Eagles. This forfeit meant a win for the Lady Panthers. The Lady Panthers next look to the first round the state championship battle on Saturday. They will begin by facing off with Monument Valley.

Team member Stephanie Sasser leads in points, rebounds and blocks per game this season. Teammate Kemery Stuckenschneider joins her as the lead for assists and steals per game.