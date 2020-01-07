Lady Panthers Slay the Dugway Mustangs

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Coming off of their victory against the Rockwell Marshals in late December, the Pinnacle Lady Panthers traveled to see if they could continue their momentum against the Dugway Mustangs.

In the first quarter, neither team was able to score in the double digits, though the Lady Panthers stayed on top, ending with the 8-6 advantage. The entirety of the game continued in a similar fashion with Pinnacle doing their best to never let the Mustangs come out in the lead. The second quarter saw the only double digit scoring of the evening with the Lady Panthers besting the Mustangs 11-4.

The third quarter saw tight action against the teams and made scoring difficult. While the Lady Panthers only scored six points, they were able to keep the Mustangs at bay and allowed just two points.

Finally, the fourth quarter had Pinnacle coming out of the gates with no mercy. While both teams worked their strengths, Pinnacle ultimately played better and won not only the final quarter (7-3), but the game itself with a final score of 32-15.

Stephanie Sasser led the scoring with 14 points while Ryver Camans and Azure Jewkes drained two three-pointers for the team.

Next up, the team will travel to take on Escalante on Tuesday.