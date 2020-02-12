Lady Panthers Unable to Overcome Wendover, Monument Valley *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Panthers traveled to Wendover on Thursday to face-off against the Lady Wildcats in a non-conference game. Shooting woes plagued the Lady Panthers in the matchup.

The Lady Panthers were buried by the Lady Wildcats from the beginning. The Lady Wildcats had the home court advantaged and usurped Pinnacle 30-4 in the first. The Panthers trailed 43-8 at the half. The third and fourth quarters followed in similar fashion with scores of 15-7 and 19-5. The Lady Wildcats ultimately slayed the Lady Panthers 77-20.

Next, the Lady Panthers welcomed the Monument Valley Cougars on Saturday, hoping to take back a win. Competition began fierce as Valley gained the upper hand, 23-10, after the first. The second quarter was a total domination by Monument Valley as the Lady Panthers scored a lone point to trail 35-11 at the half. The third quarter saw better action and ended in an 18-18 tie. Following this, Monument Valley upped their ante once again and came out on top 24-10 in the fourth, ending the game with a win, 77-39.