MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Basketball
  4. Lady Panthers Up and Down at Panther Classic

Lady Panthers Up and Down at Panther Classic

w12.jpg

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers opened up the Panther Classic against Dugway on Friday. Pinnacle cruised onto a 47-27 victory.

Things did not start well for the Lady Panthers on Saturday as they played their first of three games. They lost a close match to Merit College Prep Academy 30-26. Tabiona then blew out Pinnacle 50-23. In their final game of the tournament, the Lady Panthers rebounded to grab a 35-29 win over Freedom Prep. They finished 2-2 in the tournament.

Pinnacle (4-4) will play American Prep (4-3) in the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday before it takes a rest for the holidays.
scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox