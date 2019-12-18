Lady Panthers Up and Down at Panther Classic

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Panthers opened up the Panther Classic against Dugway on Friday. Pinnacle cruised onto a 47-27 victory.

Things did not start well for the Lady Panthers on Saturday as they played their first of three games. They lost a close match to Merit College Prep Academy 30-26. Tabiona then blew out Pinnacle 50-23. In their final game of the tournament, the Lady Panthers rebounded to grab a 35-29 win over Freedom Prep. They finished 2-2 in the tournament.

Pinnacle (4-4) will play American Prep (4-3) in the Vivint Smart Home Arena on Tuesday before it takes a rest for the holidays.