Lady Pirates Face Off Against Milford Tigers

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday, the Green River Lady Pirates basketball team traveled to take on the Milford Tigers.

The first quarter ended with the Tigers on top at 11-4. The second quarter was not much different, with a final score of 19-7 in favor of Milford.

The game continued in this fashion, with the third and fourth quarters each ending with 11-6 and 20-7, respectively. The final score rounded out to 61-24 with the Tigers taking the game against the Lady Pirates.

Talynn Lovato carried the team with 12 points followed by Abby Erwin with six. Lovato and Morgan Bastian each secured a three-pointer during the competition.

Next, Green River will off with Tabiona on Friday.