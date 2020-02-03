Lady Pirates Unsuccessful on Home Court *Photo Gallery*

The Lady Pirates of Green River High School (GRHS) welcomed the Wendover Wildcats to their court on Saturday for a non-conference game. The Lady Pirates had the edge during the first two quarters, winning both with scores of 12-10 and 8-7 to take a 20-17 lead into the break.

However, the Wildcats sharpened their claws for the latter half of the matchup and came back in a big way. The third quarter saw GRHS being outmatched by Wendover by 10 points with a score of 18-8. Though the fourth quarter was not as big of a loss for the Lady Pirates, they still fell to the Wildcats 14-11.

These scores ensured the Wildcats’ victory with a final score of 49-39. Junior Talynn Lovato not only led the scoring with a whopping 22 points, she also secured two three-pointers for Green River.

Next up, the Lady Pirates will look for success as they face-off against their rivals, the Pinnacle Lady Panthers, on Tuesday, Feb. 4.