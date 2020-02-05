Lady Spartan Kaylee Price Signs to Play Softball for Northwest Kansas Technical College

By Julie Johansen

Surrounded by family and fellow Emery Spartan softball team members, Kaylee Price signed her intent to play for Northwest Kansas Technical College on Tuesday. Price was recruited by several colleges but after meeting coaches from Northwest Kansas in Las Vegas last weekend, she agreed to sign and begin play in August 2020. She has been offered a starting pitching position.

Price has played for coach Shawn Bell and the Spartan team for the last three years and will finish her senior year on the team. She also spends her summer playing for Shauna Weaver and the Utah Sting team. Price began playing softball at the age of eight and is usually found in the outfield or on the pitching mound.

Price has a desire to be a doctor and the scholarship she is receiving will help her achieve this goal. Her parents, Kurt and Candy Price, are very excited for her but saddened that she will be ten hours of driving time away from them in Goodland, Kansas.