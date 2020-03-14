Lady Spartans Bring Out the Bats

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery traveled to Delta on Tuesday to take on the Rabbits. After two quick outs in the first inning, the Lady Spartans started a rally. Arilyn Allred, Brain Wilde, Kaejha Johnson and Autumn Stilson all singled. Kaylee Price then walked and Taleigh Price hit a triple to clear the bases. She came home to score on an error as the Spartans mustered six runs in the inning, all with two outs.

Emery struck for four more runs in the second and two more in the third to extend its lead to 12-1. Free passes struck Emery in the bottom of the third and the Lady Rabbits took advantage with six runs of their own. Emery wasted no time getting those runs back. The Lady Spartans compiled their second six-run inning in the fourth and won the game 18-7.

Allred finished 3-3 with two RBIs while Taleigh Price went 2-3 with three RBIs and a triple. Wilde also struck with three RBIs and went 3-3 with three runs scored. Kaylee Price pitched four and two-thirds innings of three-hit ball. She struck out nine and gave up one run, which was unearned.

The Spartans kept up their momentum on Thursday in Monroe. The Lady Rams were no match for Emery as the Lady Spartans again came out swinging. Janessa Weston tripled to start off the game and Cambrie Jensen hit her home with an RBI double. After Allred and Wilde reached base on a hit by pitch and a walk, respectively, Johnson came through with a three-RBI double. Taleigh Price again came through with an extra base hit to bring home Johnson as Emery gained a five point lead.

It was quiet until the fifth, when Johnson hit a three-run homer to make it 8-0. Taleigh Price hit a three-run homerun of her own in the sixth as the Lady Spartans blew past South Sevier 13-1.

Four Spartans had doubles (Makeiya Bertuzzi, Cambrie Jensen, Kaejha Johnson and Taleigh Price), Janessa Weston added a triple and Johnson and Taleigh each had homeruns to compile seven extra base hits on the day. Johnson finished with five RBIs and Taleigh had four. Kaylee Price pitched an excellent six innings. She struck out seven while allowing four hits and one earned run.