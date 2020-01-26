Lady Spartans Claim Region Swim Title

The Region 12 Swim Championships took place in Price on Thursday. Carbon started the day with a win in the girls’ 200 medley relay, beating Emery by less than a second. The boys’ relay was also extremely close as Emery lowered its time by nearly five seconds to beat Richfield by three tenths of a second.

Kacee Barrett lowered her PR in the 200 free but missed the first place spot by five tenths of a second. Ashlin Baker and Emily Jespersen followed their teammate to go 2-3-4 for the Lady Dinos. Dino Camden Chamberlain grabbed second in the 200 free ahead of Spartan Matthew Hanson in third.

Haley Gymon (EHS) took down Nicole Swasey (CHS) and Tyrca Jaramillo (CHS) in the 200 IM as the trio finished 1-2-3, respectively. Spartan Dax Minchey took third in the 200 IM while Dino Gabe Ibanez finished in fourth. Lady Spartan Kaelee Hooley ended in second in the 50 free while Dino teammates Thalyn Lyman and Sofia Crompton took third and fourth. Hooley improved her PR in the 100 fly by nearly three seconds to take first overall. Crompton finished right behind in second. Emery’s Asher Beagley took second in the 100 fly while Carbon’s Matthew Torres finished in third.

In the 100 free, Kacee Barrett (CHS) took second and Lyman (CHS) took third with Sydney Carter (EHS) in fourth and Haylie Powell (CHS) in fifth. Elias Morris took third for the Spartans on the boys’ side.

Ashlin Baker and Emily Jespersen took second and third in the 500 free for Carbon just ahead of Abby Johansen and Alejandra Garcia of Emery in fourth and fifth. Ibanez had a second-place finish in the 500 free with teammate Camden Chamberlain in third.

The Lady Dinos beat out Emery in the 200 free relay to take second while Emery took third. The Spartans ended up on top in the same event on the boys’ side. Cambrie Jensen (EHS) took fourth in the 100 back while Dax Minchey took third in the boys’ 100 back for Emery.

Haley Guymon (EHS) set a PR in the 100 breast to beat Tyrca Jaramillo (CHS) in second and Nicole Swasey (CHS) in third. The Lady Spartans finished in second in the 400 free relay. In the boys’ division, Carbon took third in the 400 free relay while the Spartans landed in fourth.

The Lady Spartans were led by Haley Guymon and Kaelee Hooley with 40 and 37 points, respectively. Sydney Carter (27), Alejandra Garcia (27), Abby Johansen (27), Danielle Simmons (24), Raquelle Simmons (22), Cambrie Jensen (22), Katie McCandless (21) and Aubrey Guymon all finished with 20+ points and helped bring home a Region 12 Title for Emery. The Lady Spartans took first in region with 467 points followed by Carbon (408) and Richfield (407).

Richfield took the boys’ Region 12 Title with 482 points with Emery (401) in second, Grand (315) in third and Carbon (235) in fourth. The state meet will take place at Brigham Young University on Feb. 7-8.

Full results from the region competition can be found below.