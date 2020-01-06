Tambrie Tuttle Helps Lady Spartans Overcome Slow Start

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Emery headed to Vernal on Friday night to face the Lady Utes of Uintah. The contest marked the final non-region game of the regular season for the Lady Spartans and they showed up ready for a fight.

Emery stumbled out of the gates and trailed 15-9 after one quarter. Down 25-21 after halftime, Emery found the gas pedal and trounced Uintah with a 20-3 third quarter. The Lady Spartans finished the game on a 38-11 run and went on to grab the victory 59-36. The win ties the Lady Spartans’ longest winning streak of the season at three.

Tambrie Tuttle recorded her first double-double as a Spartan with team-highs of 14 points and 11 rebounds. Baylee Jacobson and Kiri Cook each added 12 points as Emery shot 45 percent on the night. The Lady Spartans totaled 11 steals but also turned the ball over 11 times. They will hope to clean up their turnovers and continue their momentum as region competition has arrived.

The #6 Lady Spartans (7-4) have two huge home matches this week. They will face #4 Richfield (8-3) on Tuesday and #5 Carbon (9-4) on Thursday. Both games will be streamed live on etvnews.com/livesports while the latter will also be on ETV Channel 10.