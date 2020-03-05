Lady Spartans Golf Team Ready for Action

The approach of the spring season also marks the beginning of another girls’ golf season. The Emery Lady Spartans have been gearing up to begin this season strong.

In 2018, the team began the season with a nine-hole score of 245, which is an 18-hole cumulative of 490. By the end of the season, they saw on 81-stroke improvement with an 18-hole score of 409. They ended that season with their best 18-hole team score.

In 2019, the team continued scoring well, with leading scores trending at 103, 104, up to 111. The team ended up missing the cut for the 3A Girls’ State Golf Championship by 13 strokes.

The 2020 season kicks off on Thursday in Richfield. Tee time is slated for 11 a.m.