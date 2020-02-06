Lady Spartans’ Near Upset

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

On Tuesday night, Emery headed to face #1 South Sevier. The Lady Spartans were not daunted by the task at hand and kept pace with the Lady Rams.

Emery led by one after the first quarter, and the teams were tied at 23 going into halftime. The Lady Rams held a one-point advantage after the third. Unable to make the crucial shots down the stretch, the Lady Spartans fell 44-41.

Tambrie Tuttle had a team-high 13 points to go along with five rebounds while Kiri Cook recorded 10 points and six rebounds. Emery shot 34 percent from the field and went 5-21 (24%) from beyond the arc.

Although they lost the contest, the Lady Spartans should have confidence going into the state tournament. Emery (10-10, 3-6) will host senior night on Thursday when Grand (1-18, 0-9) visits the Spartan Center. The match will start at 6 p.m. and be broadcast live on ETV Channel 10 and etvnews.com/livesports.