Lady Spartans Walk Over Grand

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Emery headed to Moab on Tuesday night still looking for its first region win. The game was never in question as the Lady Spartans took care of business early. They dominated each period by scores of 23-2, 25-3, 16-1 and 25-2. Emery obliterated the Lady Red Devils 89-8.

Five Lady Spartans outscored the entire Grand team in this contest. Hailey Allred led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Baylee Jacobson and Kiri Cook with 12 apiece. Bethany Justice and Makieya Bertuzzi each added nine points. Emery was unstoppable down low. The Lady Spartans converted 79 percent of their two-point shots.

They only made 4-23 three-pointers but still finished with 58 percent shooting through the night. The Lady Spartans (8-6, 1-2) have a tough road game ahead of them. They will play San Juan (8-6, 0-3) tonight in The Corral. Catch all the action live online at etvnews.com/livesports.