Lady Tigers Claws Sharper than Lady Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Tabiona Lady Tigers welcomed the Pinnacle Lady Panthers to their home court on Tuesday afternoon to compete in a non-conference game. Hoping to break their losing streak, the Lady Panthers entered the contest with high goals.

However, the Lady Tigers proved advantageous from the beginning, preventing Pinnacle from many scoring opportunities in the first quarter and besting them 18-6. The second quarter saw more aggressive play on both ends and the score was much closer, though the Lady Tigers triumphed again, 9-3, to take a 27-9 advantage into the break.

Working hard to earn their keep, the Lady Panthers sharpened their defenses in the third quarter and nearly earned the top spot, barely falling to Tabiona by one point, 12-11. Finally, the fourth quarter once again saw the Lady Tigers on top, 16-8, with the Lady Panthers floundering.

The game ended with the Lady Tigers earning the win at 55-28. The Lady Panthers will once again see a chance to secure a win as they welcome Whitehorse Thursday evening at 7 p.m.