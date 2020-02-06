Landon Byars Named Emery District Spelling Bee Champion

By Julie Johansen

Nineteen participants competed in the Emery District Spelling Bee on Wednesday afternoon at the Emery High Little Theatre. They ranged in age from the fourth grade to the eighth.

In the sixth round, Landon Byars was deemed the district champion with Breeanna Cruz in second place and Noah Taylor in third. Landon is the son of Patricia and James Byars of Emery. He is a fifth grade student at Ferron Elementary and his teacher is Vicky Nielsen.

All three of the top finishers will compete at the region spelling bee on March 4 at Green River High School.