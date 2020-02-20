Larry Gelwix Announced as Keynote Speaker at 2020 USU Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet

Press Release

Castleview Hospital is proud to sponsor this year’s Utah State University (USU) Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet keynote presenter Larry Gelwix.

Each year, USU Eastern welcomes new members to its Hall of Fame during the year-end Athletic Awards and Hall of Fame Banquet. This year, Dave Paur will be inducted into the Hall of Fame for his 28-year career as a coach at USU Eastern. Castleview Hospital is excited to sponsor the event’s keynote speaker Larry Gelwix.

Larry Gelwix received his Master’s degree in Organizational Communications from Brigham Young University where he also played on the rugby team. He served as the volunteer Head Coach of the Highland Rugby team for 36 years. The team’s success and varsity record of 418 wins and just 10 loses, including 20 national championships, caught the attention of Hollywood, which produced a major motion picture, “Forever Strong,” which tells the true life story of Coach Gelwix and the Highland team.

Gelwix was also the subject of a documentary entitled, “Larry Gelwix: No Regrets,” which won an Emmy Award for “Best Documentary” and has aired on national television. Fox News and other national media have labeled Coach Gelwix as the “Winningest Coach in America.” Coach Gelwix and the Highland team qualified for the World Schools Rugby Championship in Zimbabwe, Africa, which featured the national school champion teams from around the world and came home with a bronze medal and third place world finish. He is a master storyteller and electrifies audiences with his combination of wit, wisdom and practical leadership skills.

The banquet is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at BDAC for $20 per person, which includes dinner.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services at its 49-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, has been named a Top 100 Hospital eight times and is a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader.