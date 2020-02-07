Learn About Flawless Sheeting at Upcoming BEAR Meeting

BEAR Press Release

A presentation by Flawless Sheeting LLC owners Lisa Ward-Mortensen, Jeret Wear and Ty Noyes will take place on Feb. 13 at the Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention general board meeting.

The company roll-forms metal sheeting used for roofing and siding, hand breaks trim and sells all roofing accessories. The business also markets and installs cold-formed custom buildings as well.

The firm began operation in June of 2018. It was launched as a full-time endeavor in September of 2019. The company has added two full time employees and three part-time employees in the last four months.

BEAR’s mission is to inform, grow and improve business in the Castle Country area. The meeting will start at 8 a.m. and light refreshments will be served. Each general meeting never lasts more than one hour.

BEAR meetings are held at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center in the Alumni Room on the USU Eastern Campus in Price.