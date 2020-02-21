Learn About Home Inspections at BEAR Meeting

BEAR Press Release

A presentation by Ryan Peterson of In & Out inspections will take place at the next Castle Country Business Expansion and Retention general board meeting on Feb. 27.

Ryan, along with his wife Mandy, own In & Out Inspections as well as R&M Billboard. In & Out Inspections specializes in home inspections, sewer camera inspections, radon testing, mold testing and meth testing.

Having a home inspection helps guard people’s investment in a home by identifying common problems before they become major issues. The company provides property owners with a detailed and fair evaluation of a property’s condition. They examine several hundred components of a home’s systems, including ventilation, heating, cooling, structure, drainage, roofing, electrical and plumbing. A comprehensive report is provided after every detailed inspection.

The Petersons also own and operate the digital billboard on Highway 10 south of Price. They offer customers the highest quality in billboard advertising.

BEAR’s mission is to inform, grow and improve business in the Castle Country area. The meeting will start at 8 a.m. and light refreshments will be served. Each general meeting never lasts more than one hour. BEAR meetings are held at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center in the Alumni Room on the USU Eastern Campus in Price.