LEGAL NOTICE

Fossil Rock Resources, LLC, 9815 South Monroe Street, Suite 203, Sandy, Utah 84070 has filed an application for a coal mining permit renewal under the laws of the State of Utah and the U.S. Office of Surface Mining.

Approval of this application will allow coal mining operations at the Fossil Rock Mine to continue within the leasehold interest and fee lands owned by Fossil Rock Resources, LLC. The lands on which mining is to continue are located in Emery County and are part of the Manti-LaSal National Forest. The mine portals are located 10 miles northwest of Orangeville, Utah, and are located within Section 25, E1\2, Township 17 South, Range 6 East. The approximate leasehold is contained in the following coal leases and fee land which have been assigned or deeded to Fossil Rock Resources, LLC.

FEDERAL COAL LEASES:

UTU-64375, UTU-49332, UTU-64375

Township 17 South, Range 6 East

Section 25: SW1/4, S1/2 NW1/4, Portions of the SW1/4 NE1/4, W1/2 SE1/4.

Section 26: S1/2 SW1/4, S1/2 SE1/4, NE1/4 SE1/4, E1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4, SE1/4 NE1/4, E1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4.

Section 27: S1/2 SW1/4, S1/2 SE1/4.

FEE LANDS:

Township 17 South, Range 6 East, SLM

Section 25: Portions of the W1/2 El/2 SW1/4 NW1/4, El/2 W1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4, W1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4, E1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4

PERMIT AREA:

Mine Site (Approximately 17.97 acres)

Township 17 South, Range 6 East, SLM

Section 25: Portions of the W1/2 El/2 SW1/4 NW1/4, El/2 W1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4, W1/2 E1/2 NW1/4 SE1/4, E1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4

Waste Rock Site (Approximately 25.85 acres)

Township 17 South, Range 7 East, SLM

Section 34: Portions of the SW1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4, W1/2 NE1/4 SE1/4, NW1/4 SE1/4, N1/2 SW1/4 SE1/4

After filing, copies of the permit application will be available for inspection at the: Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, 1594 West North Temple, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah and Emery County Offices, 75 E Main St, Castle Dale, Utah 84513.

Written comments or requests for an informal conference regarding this application may be addressed within 30 days of the last publication date of this notice, to the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining, Box 145801, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5801.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 25, January 1, January 8 and January 15, 2019.