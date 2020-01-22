LEGAL NOTICE – CARBON COUNTY, UTAH – SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 529

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners on January 15, 2020 , the Commissioners approved Ordinance Number 528, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing a portion of the WS & MG zone to MR zone in Section 17, Township 13S, Range 9E, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof. A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on January 22, 2020.