MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Notices
  3. LEGAL NOTICE CARBON COUNTY, UTAH SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 533

LEGAL NOTICE CARBON COUNTY, UTAH SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NUMBER 533

In the regular meeting of the Board of Carbon County Commissioners on March 18, 2020, the Commissioners approved Ordinance Number 533, an Ordinance amending a portion of the Official Zone Map of Carbon County, Utah, changing a portion of the RR-2.5 zone to RR-1 zone in Section 28, Township 14S, Range 11E, SLB&M within the jurisdictional limits of Carbon County, Utah and providing for the effective date thereof.  A copy of the complete Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the County Clerk, Carbon County Administration Building at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501

/s/ Seth Marsing, Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 25, 2020.

live-basketball-728
scroll to top
WordPress Video Lightbox