LEGAL NOTICE OF OPPORTUNITY TO OBJECT

Center Six Sheep and Goat Allotments

Environmental Assessment

USDA Forest Service Manti-La Sal National Forest

The Manti-La Sal National Forest has prepared an environmental assessment and finding of no significant impact (EA/FONSI) and draft decision notice (DN) for grazing on three allotments located on the Ferron and Price Ranger Districts. Documents have been posted on the internet and were made available through mailing to those who have previously requested to be included on the project mailing list or have submitted specific written comments related to the project.

This project proposes to 1) Authorize grazing at the levels and timing shown in the EA on the South Skyline, Booth Canyon, and Potters Canyon S&G Allotments; and 2) Manage the allotments in a manner designed to meet or move them toward the desired future resource conditions defined in the Forest Plan.

The Responsible Official who will issue a decision for the Forest Service is the District Ranger of the Ferron-Price Ranger District. A copy of the EA/FONSI, the Forest Service draft Decision Notice, and additional information regarding this proposed project is available on the Manti-La Sal National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45719 . Copies of the EA and additional information regarding this proposed project can also be obtained from: Manti-La Sal N.F., Ferron-Price Ranger District Office, 115 West Canyon Road, P.O. Box 310, Ferron, Utah 84523, 435-384-2372. If you have any questions or would like a copy mailed to you please contact: Mark Chamberlain; phone: 435-384-2372; e-mail: mark.chamberlain@usda.gov.

This proposed project is subject to the objection process pursuant to 36 CFR 218 Subpart B.

Eligibility to File Objections: Objections will be accepted only from those who have previously submitted specific written comments regarding the proposed project either during scoping or other designated opportunity for public comment in accordance with § 218.5(a). Issues raised in objections must be based on previously submitted timely, specific written comments regarding the proposed project unless based on new information arising after designated opportunities.

Individual members of organizations must have submitted their own comments to meet the requirements of eligibility as an individual, objections received on behalf of an organization are considered as those of the organization only. If an objection is submitted on behalf of a number of individuals or organizations, each individual or organization listed must meet the eligibility requirement of having previously submitted comments on the project (§ 218.7). Names and addresses of objectors will become part of the public record.

Contents of an Objection: Incorporation of documents by reference in the objection is permitted only as provided for at § 218.8(b). Minimum content requirements of an objection are identified in § 218.8(d) include:

• Objector’s name and address with a telephone number if available; with signature or other verification of authorship supplied upon request;

• Identification of the lead objector when multiple names are listed, along with verification upon request;

• Name of project, name and title of the responsible official, National Forest/Ranger District of project, and

• Sufficient narrative description of those aspects of the proposed project objected to, specific issues related to the project, how environmental law, regulation, or policy would be violated, and suggested remedies which would resolve the objection.

• Statement demonstrating the connection between prior specific written comments on this project and the content of the objection, unless the objection issue arose after the designated opportunity(ies) for comment.

Filing an Objection: Written objections, including any attachments, must be addressed to: Reviewing Officer, Intermountain Region USFS, 324 25th Street, Ogden, Utah 84401; or fax to 801-625-5277; or by email to: objections-intermtn-regional-office@usda.gov within 45 days following the publication date of this legal notice in the newspaper of record. For the duration of the Covid-19 situation, hand delivery of comments [or objections] will not be accepted.

Electronic objections must be submitted in a format such as an email message, pdf, plain text (.txt), rich text format (.rtf), and Word (.doc or .docx). It is the responsibility of Objectors to ensure their objection is received in a timely manner (§ 218.9).

The publication date in the ETV News Progress (Emery Telcom), newspaper of record, is the exclusive means for calculating the time to file an objection of this project. Those wishing to object to this proposed project should not rely upon dates or timeframe information provided by any other source.

Published in the ETV Newspaper on March 25, 2020.