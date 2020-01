In the regular City Council meeting of January 22, 2020 the Price City Council approved Ordinance No. 2020-001 Adopting the Updates to the Price City Land Use Management and Development Code, 2008 Edition. A copy of the Ordinance is available for review at the Office of the Price City Recorder, 185 East Main, Price, Utah.

/s/ Sherrie Gordon, CMC

Price City Recorder

Published in the ETV News on January 29, 2020.