Letter to the Editor: 10 Reasons Why People Need Libraries in Emery County

1. Citizens use the Emery County Libraries. On average, each citizen of Emery County attended the library 6.7 times in 2018.

2. Borrowing of physical materials from the library collection is still alive and well in Emery County with citizens checking out an average of 10 materials per person per year. One patron said, “This was the thought for the day on my email. I heartily concur. “Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counselors, and the most patient of teachers.” – Charles W. Eliot. “I appreciate being able to check out a variety of books from the library, so I can broaden my horizons and learn new things. Thanks, Becky and Susan, and all the other librarians who choose good books to be available for us to read, and who are willing to take the time to recommend books they think we would enjoy personally.” – Annette Swasey Cook, Facebook post on the Emery County Libraries page.

3. The services that Emery County Library provides make the community more viable and enjoyable as a place to live; not just for current residents, but also for people considering moving to Emery County. Libraries are often recognized as centers that revitalize communities. (See linked article).

4. Libraries offer a source of fun, free activities. Emery County Library encourages community members to be more than consumers. Through creative programs, they teach and encourage community members to be creators and lifelong learners. In 2018, 16,555 people attended programs at Emery County Library branches. That means each person in the county would have attended 1.7 programs.

5. Emery County Library provides public, physical spaces for community members to gather, connect and collaborate on a regular basis. In addition to this, Emery County Library provides a place for children and teenagers to go to after school.

6. Emery County Library provides community members access to accurate information in face-to-face interactions. The library answered 3,931 reference questions in 2018.

7. For every $1.00 the county spends on library services, the return on the investments for patrons is $3.62. (Click here for more information.)

8. The Emery County Library staff, 12.75 (full-time equivalent) provides expertise, support and in-person help to individuals living in the county. This expertise can range anywhere from basic computer help to assistance with resume building and job searching and guidance on taxes or other legal processes.

9. Emery County Library supports early literacy through children’s books, story times and other programs. This vital service has lifelong implications. There are approximately 600 children under the age of five in the county. (See addendum on early literacy)

10. 22.1% of citizens in Emery County do not have access to broadband internet in their homes. With less than 10 locations other than the libraries in the county with access to free wi-fi, this service is crucial. 28 public computers in Emery County Library branches were used 14,773 times.

Census.gov Quick Facts about Emery County

Emery County Population Estimate 10,014 (Percent change -8.8%, employment change -3.6)

Persons under 5 @ 6% or about 600 individuals

Persons under 18 @ 28.7 % or about 2,800 individuals

Persons over 65 @ 17.3% or about 1,700 individuals

Latinos, Black or African Americans, Pacific Islanders, Asians, American Indians comprise 9.2% or about 921 individuals

Persons 5 and up who speak a language other than English in the home – 7% or about 700 individuals

12.5% do not have a computer or about 1,251 individuals

22.1% do not have broadband internet connectivity or about 2,213 individuals

Persons 25+ with a Bachelor’s degree or higher 14.7% or about 1,472 individuals (the national average is 31.5%)

Persons with a disability age 65 and under 10.8% or about 1,081 individuals

Persons without health insurance age 65 and under 9.1% or about 911 individuals

Persons in poverty 12.5 percent or about 1,251 individuals

505 veterans

Public Libraries Survey 2018

Library visits 66,714 (Each citizen averaged going to the library 6.7 times per year)

Physical Materials Circulation 100,999 (10 materials were checked out per person in Emery County per year)

Total number of Library Programs – 854, Total attendance – 16,555 (Each citizen of Emery County attended 1.7 programs per year)

Number of children’s programs – 675, children’s programs attendance – 15,167

28 public computers used – 14,773

Crafting a story about early literacy

Here are some basic facts about early literacy:

1) Children must hear language in order to learn language — not from TV, radio, or other screen time activities.

2) In fact, studies show that infants need a social tutor (parents, a nanny, a caretaker) to learn language and language is the precursor to literacy.

Libraries encourage these early language and literacy skills by providing books, story times and other programs and social interactions that spark conversation and language skills on a regular basis. It is rare to find other businesses or institutions that offer these resources to parents and children under the age of five. Providing resources to this demographic is some of the most impactful work libraries do.

In Emery County, there are 6% or about 600 individuals under the age of five. Additionally there are 28.7 % or about 2,800 individuals age 18 and under.

In 2018, Emery County Library provided 675 children’s programs and there were 15,167 attendees.

In what ways are these programs impactful? Consider this:

A study done by LENA (Language Environment Analysis) found that Talkative parents vs. “taciturn” or non-talkative parents can contribute to 30 million word gap by age four.

They found that 30 million word gap impacts IQ, verbal comprehension, vocabulary and other language skills 10 years later.

Furthermore, 60% of America’s incarcerated are illiterate. This shows that literacy starts in infancy and has serious lifelong implications. Libraries are critical partners for early literacy, because they are one of the few resources available for those with young children.

In 2017, the American Academy of Pediatrics published a study that found that toddlers who were exposed to more handheld screen time were more likely to have delayed expressive language skills.

In a separate study, a child with “talkative” parents heard 45 million words spoken to them during their first four years, while a child with “taciturn” parents heard 13 million words, resulting in a cumulative 30 million word gap after four years.

The results: the adult words and especially the conversations the children experienced between 18 and 24 months correlated 10 years later with their IQ, verbal comprehension, vocabulary, and other language skills.

County Website

“92% of Emery County is comprised of public land managed by federal or state agencies. County industries such as agriculture, mining, tourism, gas and oil development and recreation depend on the continued use and availability of these lands and their accompanying resources for economic growth and stability.” – Emery County website

Nearly all county events are library events.

Currently working on a solar project to install a solar farm in Hunter Dale. Commissioner Wilson was on the committee planning this. Taxes from the project are to be shared with the school district. – http://www.emerycounty.com/Hunter%20Solar%20Plan%20and%20Budget.pdf

USU extension in Castle Dale – extension.usu.edu/locations

Four places other than the library branches with free wifi – yelp.com

Diane Carter

State Board of Libraries

