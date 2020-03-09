Lincoln Day Dinner Provides a Night of Politics

USU Eastern’s Jennifer Leavitt Student Center played host to the Carbon County Lincoln Day Dinner on Friday evening. Those that attended were treated to a hearty meal while enjoying a night of political engagement.

The evening began with a welcome from Darin Birch of the Carbon County Republican Party, who stated that all were in attendance that evening to host a dinner in honor of the 16th president. Birch expressed that President Lincoln held the nation together in a very trying time and found a way to persevere. He was followed immediately by a prayer from Pastor Bob Wells.

The Carbon High School vocal jazz members then sang the National Anthem before Price City Police Captain Bill Barnes was welcomed to the stage to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

All were welcomed to enjoy the meal before hearing from many, including Carbon County Commissioner Casey Hopes, Representative Christine Watkins, State Treasurer David Damschen, Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox and State Auditor John Dougall. Governor hopefuls Greg Hughes, Jon Huntsman, Thomas Wright and Jeff Burningham also took time to speak.

There was also a video presentation from Amy Winder Newton and a Utah Trivia Game. Birch then took to the stage once more for the closing remarks.