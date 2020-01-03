Linda Sue Wheeler Stoyanoff, age 66 of Santaquin, Utah, passed away after a long battle with cancer on Monday, December 30, 2019. Linda was born June 22, 1953 to Claude Andrew Wheeler and Phyllis Ann Wheeler in Price, Utah, and was the third of seven children. Linda was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As a dedicated mother and grandmother, Linda devoted her life to her 6 children, 11 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. Her grandchildren began affectionately calling her Grandma Kitty when the family lived on a farm in Huntington, Utah.

Linda was sealed for life and all eternity to Jack Jay Stoyanoff on July 7, 1989 in the Manti Temple. Jack and Linda made their home in Emery and Carbon Counties for 25 years before moving to Santaquin, Utah.

Linda was known for her handmade cards, her crocheting and quilting, her love of gardening, and her service in the church and the community. Linda made cards for her friends and family for every occasion; rarely would a loved one receive a store-bought card. Linda loved gardening; she had a large variety of flowers and loved collecting unique yard decorations. She enjoyed crocheting and quilting, and her family often benefited from her efforts. Linda enjoyed genealogy, temple work, and visiting with the elderly whom she made lifelong friendships with. Beloved by all who knew her, Linda, was kind, considerate, and concerned about others, and always reached out to family and friends.

Linda was proceeded in death by her father, Claude Wheeler, mother, Phyllis Wheeler, and younger brother, Kevin Wheeler.

Linda is survived by her husband Jack Stoyanoff and her children: Shaily (Ed) Riggle, Kara Hansen, Laina Hill, Jared (Nicole) Smith, Heather (Cole) Allinson, and Steven Smith. Her grandchildren: Kamree Campbell, John Mikey Baker, Kilynn Baker, Sam Baker, Sienna Riggle, Annika Riggle, Avery Allinson, Marliee King (great grandchild), Everett Allinson, Abigail Smith, Rylan Hill, and Jack Smith. As well as her siblings; Claude (April) Wheeler, Debbie Wheeler, Scott (Maureen) Wheeler, Mary Wheeler, and Lanett Draper.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11am at the LDS Church on 90 South 200 East, Santaquin, Utah with a viewing from 9:30am-10:30am. Interment will be at the Santaquin City Cemetery under the direction of Brown Family Mortuary, Santaquin. Share condolences at www.brownfamilymortuary.com.