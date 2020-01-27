Lindsey Metelko Named Chief Nursing Officer at Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital Press Release

Castleview Hospital announced Monday that Lindsey Metelko has been named Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of Castleview Hospital effective Jan. 26. Metelko is a long-time Price resident and employee at Castleview, serving in various positions for more than 17 years, most recently as interim chief nursing officer.

“We are so excited to have Metelko step into this important leadership role,” said Greg Cook, chief executive officer (CEO) of Castleview Hospital. “She is an exemplary leader with a tremendous amount of clinical experience and expertise. Her commitment to patient care, physicians, employees and the community is evident in all that she does, and I know that she will help us further advance our mission of Making Communities Healthier.”

Over the past six months as interim CNO at Castleview, Metelko oversaw daily operations of the 49-bed facility, supported the quality program initiatives aimed to increase patient safety and led significant operational improvements through more streamlined processes and procedures.

“Lindsey is a great fit for our hospital,” said Erroll Holt, chair of Castleview’s board of trustees. “We have been so impressed with her experience and knowledge as well as her genuine care for people. We are really looking forward to working with her to lead the hospital forward.”

Prior to her interim CNO role at Castleview, Metelko also held positions as clinical outpatient services director, clinical informatics specialist, medical surgical department director and medical surgical floor nurse at the hospital.

“Castleview Hospital is such an important part of this community,” said Metelko, “and I am really excited to take on this new role and continue working with this incredible team of individuals. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that already exists and helping the leadership team look for even more ways to improve the overall health and well-being of this community.”

Metelko holds a Master’s Degree in Nursing Leadership and Management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, UT and a Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing Administration from Stevens Henager College in Orem, UT.

About Castleview Hospital

Castleview Hospital serves Carbon and Emery counties and the surrounding area with comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services at its 49-bed facility and physician practices. The hospital also includes Emery Medical Center, a family practice and urgent care clinic in Castle Dale, Utah. Castleview Hospital maintains a Gold Seal of Approval® from The Joint Commission, is an Accredited Chest Pain Center, has been named a Top 100 Hospital seven times and is a LifePoint Health National Quality Leader.