Little Cities of Hope: Know Your Recovery & Other Resources During COVID-19

By Ashley Yaugher & Mersades Morgan, Members of the Carbon & Emery Opioid & Substance Use Coalition

Any illness can cause increased feelings of upset or difficulty in your daily life. With recommendations of social distancing coming from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for COVID-19, people can feel isolated. However, with our technology and resources, there are still many supports available to community members in rural Carbon and Emery counties.

Utah State University Extension has a website for Utah residents that houses research-based information (fact sheets, links, videos, etc.) for how to navigate the challenges this new virus brings. These resources include parenting, food, work, self-care and self-reliance, sanitization, emergency response planning, finance, and other topics to prepare you and your family. Please visit the USU Extension online hub of information for these resources: extension.usu.edu/covid-19/

Additionally, social support and connectedness are an important part of recovery for many people. During this time, people in recovery may want to use virtual meeting platforms for support if ill or if groups are postponed. A brief list of online recovery meetings that may be helpful are: “In The Rooms,” “Unity Recovery,” Recovery Dharma,” SMART Recovery” and “LifeRing” (see image for website links). For more information, please visit the Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness (USARA) website at www.myusara.com or reach out to your local USARA chapter to see if there are alternative meeting plans. The best way to contact your USARA Price chapter is through Facebook: www.facebook.com/groups/usara.price or to call the office (1-877-921-0330) and you’ll be directed to a recovery coach.

Other Resources:

*A brief list for Carbon & Emery recovery resources can be found here: extension.usu.edu/heart/resources.

*If you are feeling hopeless or alone, have thoughts of harming yourself, or need additional support please call (1-800-273-8255) or text (text “TALK” to 741741) the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

*Remember, the best source of information about COVID-19 is the CDC and your local health department. Please visit cdc.gov or health.utah.gov for more information. You can also call the temporary COVID-19 Information Line if you have questions during this time (1-844-442-5224).